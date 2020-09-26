Darrin Cook passed away unexpectedly and suddenly on August 31, 2020, days before his 52nd birthday.

Darrin was born in Edmonds, WA to Evan and Joyce (Smith) Cook. He was the youngest of four children, joining, Denny, Carin and Mark. He grew up in Edmonds and Everett. An avid outdoorsman, Darrin was passionate about hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed these times with his Dad and brothers.

Darrin was preceded in death by both parents, Evan and Joyce Cook. He is survived by his three children, Courtney, Jaden and River. His three siblings, Denny (Renae), Carin (Allan), Mark, nieces and nephews Melissa, Aleaha, Cale, Colby and Jacob and his Aunt Peggy.

September 15, 1968 - August 31, 2020