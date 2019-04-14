Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Cooper. View Sign

James (Jimmy) Cooper Jimmy Cooper died March 21, 2019 at his home in Marysville, WA. He was the oldest of six children. He graduated from Cascade High School and soon became a Boeing Wing Riveter. He enjoyed his time at Boeing for 47.5 years and was still employed at the time of his unexpected death from heart disease. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Cooper and brothers: Gary, Randy, and Joseph Cooper and sisters, Lori Butterfield and Linda Lords. He also leaves many special nieces and nephews and his aunt, Judy Norby. He was preceded in death by his by his grandparents, Howard and Ida Cooper, George and Emma Yonke and his father, James C. Cooper. There will be a Celebration of life at Alfie's Pizza at Silver Lake on April 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m.



James (Jimmy) Cooper Jimmy Cooper died March 21, 2019 at his home in Marysville, WA. He was the oldest of six children. He graduated from Cascade High School and soon became a Boeing Wing Riveter. He enjoyed his time at Boeing for 47.5 years and was still employed at the time of his unexpected death from heart disease. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Cooper and brothers: Gary, Randy, and Joseph Cooper and sisters, Lori Butterfield and Linda Lords. He also leaves many special nieces and nephews and his aunt, Judy Norby. He was preceded in death by his by his grandparents, Howard and Ida Cooper, George and Emma Yonke and his father, James C. Cooper. There will be a Celebration of life at Alfie's Pizza at Silver Lake on April 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close