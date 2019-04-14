James (Jimmy) Cooper Jimmy Cooper died March 21, 2019 at his home in Marysville, WA. He was the oldest of six children. He graduated from Cascade High School and soon became a Boeing Wing Riveter. He enjoyed his time at Boeing for 47.5 years and was still employed at the time of his unexpected death from heart disease. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Cooper and brothers: Gary, Randy, and Joseph Cooper and sisters, Lori Butterfield and Linda Lords. He also leaves many special nieces and nephews and his aunt, Judy Norby. He was preceded in death by his by his grandparents, Howard and Ida Cooper, George and Emma Yonke and his father, James C. Cooper. There will be a Celebration of life at Alfie's Pizza at Silver Lake on April 28, 2019 from 2-4 p.m.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 14, 2019