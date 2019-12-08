Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James D. Adams. View Sign Service Information Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home 804 State Ave Marysville , WA 98270-4237 (360)-659-3711 Send Flowers Obituary

James D. (Jim) Adams James (Jim) Adams 65, passed away November 30, 2019 at Providence Hospital in Everett, Washington. Jim was born in Wichita, Kansas on January 29, 1954. Jim was preceded in death by his son, Chase R. Adams; mother, Mildred Adams, father, Eugene Adams; brother-in-law, Ray Ribaud and aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents on both sides of his family. He is survived by his wife, Ellene L. Adams and son, Jaret J. Adams; sister, Marcia Ribaud and brother, Mike Adams. Jim was an uncle and great uncle to many nieces and nephews. Both his mother and father's families originated from Oklahoma state. Jim's family moved to various states due to his fathers work for the Boeing Aeronautics company living in California, Louisiana and Washington where Jim met and married his wife of 40 years, Ellene and where both sons, Jaret and Chase, were born at Providence Hospital in Everett. Jim attended college and earned his CPA license. Jim, his brother, and father all worked for the Boeing company in Everett where Jim became a Lead in the company. Jim's athletic career began in his early school years with basketball, football and was pitcher for his baseball team. He continued to play softball as a pitcher through college but eventually ended baseball thereafter. Jim had many friends during his lifetime and had had many adventures. He lived a full life and was very much loved and admired for who he was as an individual, friend and family member. Jim will be missed by so many. God bless him and keep him. A celebration of Jim's Life will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Schaefer-Shipman Funeral Home, Marysville, WA.





