James (Jim) Dale Anderson Jim Anderson, our beloved brother, uncle and friend passed away April 2, 2019. Jim was born to Oscar and Martha Anderson on November 28, 1940. He grew up in Machias, WA, and graduated from Snohomish High School in 1959. He served in the U.S. Army and shared many fond memories of his time in Germany. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and his trips to Hawaii and Ocean Shores, WA. His many hobbies were collecting coins, fishing and watching Elvis Presley and old Western movies. Jim was the oldest of six siblings. He leaves behind his brothers, Bob (Sharon) and Dan Anderson; his sisters, Debbie (Wiley) Markley and Denise (Joe) Northrup; numerous nieces and nephews he adored, along with many cousins and friends. "Jim, we love you and will miss you everyday. We will always cherish the wonderful memories and keep you close to our hearts." A Celebration of Jim's life will be announced at a later date.



