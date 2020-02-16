James Dvorak Chalupnik Born in Bay City, Texas, in 1931, to Czechoslovakian immigrants, James (aka Jim) grew up to attend Texas Tech, where he received his BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1953. He served as a Naval Officer during the Korean war, and received his MS in Engineering Mechanics from the University of Texas (UT) in 1960, and his PhD from UT in 1964. While at the University of Texas, James met Janet Connor. They soon married, and in 1963, adopted a baby boy they named Kenneth Henry. They moved their small family to Pasadena, California, where James worked for the Lockheed Missile and Space Company Research Labs in Palo Alto. It was in this job that he became interested in what would be his primary professional focus, acoustics and noise control. In 1964, James got a job at the University of Washington as an Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering, and the family moved to Seattle. He was promoted to Associate Professor in 1968, and Professor in 1977. He and Janet adopted their second child during this time, a girl they named Karen Ann. The family spent many great years in Seattle, and James served a rewarding and distinguished 31 years at the UW. He was a favorite among Professors, and was appointed Professor Emeritus in the Department of Mechanical Engineering on his retirement in 1995. In retirement, Jim and Janet moved to Edmonds, WA. They traveled often, and while home, were very active in their community, and Church, Edmonds Unitarian Universalist Church (EUUC), until James' passing on January 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Janet; kids, Kenneth Henry Chalupnik, and Karen Ann Chalupnik, and grandson, Tyler James Chalupnik, "Keegan". A Memorial Service will be he held on March 1, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at EUUC. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to EUUC or KCTS.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 16, 2020