James David Gilleland Born in Everett WA, September 3, 1927. Passed peacefully February 14, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Wanda. children: David, Dennis, Donwyn, Fred and wife, Laurie, Rick, Norm and wife, Cheryl; grandchildren: Robby and wife, Sherri, Jill and husband, Tom, Kristy, Angela, Jodi Lynn and Eric. great- grandchildren: Sebastion, Kameron, Konnor, Hannah and Kayla. great great grandchildren: Sammy, Bethany and Paige. Dave was a loving husband, father and friend. We will forever love and miss you.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 28, 2020
