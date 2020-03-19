James D. Pettit Dec. 24, 1932 - March 17, 2020 Died peacefully in his sleep after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jim served In the Navy with pride and honor during the Korean war. Following the military he went on to become a top notch electrician where he worked until he retired. He was a skilled electrician and with each job he worked wanted nothing but perfection. During his retirement he loved spending time with family watching the Seahawks play on TV with his wife, his son and grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling, his dogs, Ashley and Misty, working in his yard, fishing, crabbing and boating. He often referred to being at peace while on the water. He will be loved and missed by his family and those who knew him. There will be a graveside service on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 3:00 pm at GAR cemetery in Snohomish, WA.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 19, 2020