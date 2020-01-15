James P. Dougherty July 23, 1938 – December 5, 2019 Jim was one of a kind. He was the only child of Lawrence J. and Seena H. Dougherty. Born and raised in Everett, WA where he made life-long friends before graduating from Everett High School. Jim was never married, he had no children, and no siblings, but he had many brothers. Sigma Chi Fraternity Upsilon Upsilon Chapter at the University of Washington was his family and to whom he left his estate. Jim was affectionately named "Dog" by his fraternity brothers and he proudly bore that name throughout his life. After graduation from the University of Washington, Jim joined the Navy and was a lieutenant junior grade (LTJG). He loved to tell tales of his days in the service, articulating his experiences with great humor. Upon his release from the Navy, he began a real estate career in California where he lived for nearly 20 years. He eventually returned home to the Everett area, where he continually worked in real estate throughout his life. He was a broker for over 20 years with "The Preview Group" specializing in the purchase and sale of apartment buildings and built a portfolio of his own properties. Jim mentored many individuals throughout his life and was proud of the friendships formed. He traveled throughout the world and made many friends during these travels, especially in Australia, to which he traveled many times. He also greatly enjoyed his annual trips with his fraternity brothers to Oregon for the Beaver/Duck football games. Two TV screens in Jim's office provided him with his favorite pastime of watching football and playing Blackjack. He was a "Life Loyal Sig" since graduation in 1960. A Sigma Chi White Rose Ceremony is planned in his honor at a future date. All honor to his name.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 15, 2020