James E. (Jim) McBride of Georgetown, TX, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the age of 90. He was a very special man who was beloved by his four children, Jeff, Jay, Jon and Jana; daughter-in-law, Angelica; two grandchildren, Zina and Duncan; brother, Jack and sister-in-law, Helen; ex-wife, Jean; and wife, Karen. During his full and happy life, Jim was a Golden Gloves champion, marathoner, hiker, climber, backpacker, sailor, kayaker, fisherman, float-plane pilot, long-distance biker, pool player, Senior Olympics tennis champ, snorkeler, scuba diver, international chess player, world traveler, and a margarita-maker extraordinaire. Everything he did, he did like a pro. He returned to school at age 40 for his teaching degree and was a master teacher of 6th graders for nearly 20 years in the Edmonds and Snohomish School Districts in Washington State. Jim will be greatly missed by all of his family and his legions of friends. There is a big hole in our hearts. Jim's body will be interred at the Central Texas State Veteran's Cemetery in Killeen, TX. He requested no services.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 23, 2019