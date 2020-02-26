Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James E. Sanders. View Sign Service Information Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills 409 Filbert Road Lynnwood , WA 980364934 (425)-672-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

James Eugene Sanders James Eugene Sanders of Everett, WA passed away peacefully at Providence Hospital in Everett, on February 12, 2020. He served in Vietnam (67- 68) to include the Battle of Hue on River Patrol Boats. He completed his 30 years as Command Master Chief, Pacific Command, Hawaii. This in addition to 17 other commands he served at. At retirement he worked at home on vehicles as was his hobby. Built two cars for drag racing as owner/driver. He spent 15 years as Manager for Powder Coating Company. Upon retirement James and Mary Alice sold their home and settled into a quite community in Everett. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Mary Alice of 28 years; brother, Daniel and sister, Melody; children, James Jr. and Christina; grandchildren, Christopher, David Jr., Rosa and Jordan; all his family and friends scattered throughout the states. James was preceded in death by father, Ernest, mother, Irene and daughter, Janell. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Parkinson's Foundations. There will be a funeral service held at Purdy & Walters at Floral Hills in Lynnwood, WA on March 1, 2020 at 1:00pm. James will be buried at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at 1:00pm.





