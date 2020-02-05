James Edward Vaughn James "Jim" Vaughn, 90, of Brier, Washington passed away on January 25, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born November 28, 1929 in Bruce, Wisconsin the seventh of 11 children. Jim married the love of his life, Joyce in 1949, 70 years together making many memories. They raised nine children and rejoiced with the births of 22 grand children and 27 great-grandchildren. Jim's family was his everything in life. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Kirkland, Washington. Donations can be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society or South Snohomish Fire Station #18 located in Brier.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 5, 2020