Service Information Beck's Tribute Center 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 (425)-771-1234 Interment 12:30 PM Tahoma Military Cemetery

James (Jim) Marcoll, 70, of Everett, WA died peacefully on October 5, 2019. Jim was born November 6, 1948 in Vancouver, BC. He came to the United States when he was four years old. He grew up in Edmonds,WA graduating from Edmonds High School in 1967. He joined the Marine Corp in 1968, serving ten years, including time in Vietnam. He became an air traffic controller during this time and loved it. He left the Marines in 1978 and bought his first home in Lake Stevens, WA. Missing the military life, he joined the Army National Guard as a full-time member in 1981. He retired as a 20 year Veteran in 1991. He then went on to work 20 more years with the Everett Post office, retiring for good in 2013. In 1980 he married Carolyn Counley, a good friend of his younger sister, Irene. In 1982 their son, David, was born. David was his pride and joy and he loved watching him in sports, going slot car racing with him, camping and boating. In 1984, the family moved into a new home in Everett and have lived there 35 years. David had two children, Haley and Carter, who quickly became Grandpa's newest pride and joys. You could always find him at every sporting practice or game, every school event, and he loved taking them on trips and fun outings. Ferry boat rides were a favorite activity, which was always accompanied by popcorn and ice cream. Jim's other interests include being a 37 year Seafair volunteer, boating, NASCAR racing, and lots of home and yard projects. He leaves behind his loving wife, Carolyn; son, David; grandchildren, Haley and Carter; their mother, Stephanie; his sister and brother-in-law, Stephen and Irene Lawson of Oregon, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Talitha, and older sister, Jeanne. Interment will be at Tahoma Military Cemetery on Friday, October 25, 2019, 12:30 p.m. There will be an Open House at his family home on Saturday, October 26, 1-4 p.m. Donations may be made in Jim's name to the USO.

