Oct. 2, 1943 to Jan. 8, 2020 James graduated from Snohomish High School in 1961. He served in the Air Force from 1961 to 1965, and worked at Scott Paper from 1965 to 1999. James married Cheryl Whipple in November, 1967. James is survived by his sons, James Burdick and his husband, Lucas, and Paul Burdick and his fiancé, Holly; his sister, Patricia Powers and her children, and his dog, Baxter. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on opening day at the Skagit Speedway in Alger, WA on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Memorials in honor of Jim are suggested to the Fir Island Burn Center. Arrangements are under the care of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley, WA. Share memories of James and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 19, 2020