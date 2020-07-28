James (Jay) Franklin Eoff III, of Fairfield, WA, born November 23, 1981, tragically left this world for his heavenly home on June 28, 2020. His family and friends will forever miss his witty sense of humor, unfiltered honesty and absolute loyalty to the ones he loved; but we remain thankful that he now resides within our Lord's presence.

Jay was born in Arlington, WA, and traveled internationally in his younger childhood years with his stepfather's career before settling back in Arlington - graduating from Arlington High in June 2000. He was a lifelong sports fan, and played for Arlington's football and baseball teams during his school career, as well as being an avid Steelers fan. Jay and his wife Danna met in high school, but led different lives until a chance meeting in a restaurant rekindled their friendship in 2011. They were married in 2013 in their hometown of Arlington, WA.

Jay is survived by his loving family: his wife Danna, and their sons Cody and Jaxon; his mother Val Patterson of Kettle Falls, WA; his father Jim and stepmother Kelly Eoff of Vancouver, WA; sister Casee (Jayson) Thorp; brothers Ryan (Chellsea) Eoff and Riley Eoff; sister Tara Johnson; his father in law Cliff Bullard of Arlington WA; sisters in law Allison Floe, Whitney (Trent) Van Hulle, Casey Darby; brother in law Kevin (Carol) Bullard; and many nieces and nephews on both sides of the family. He was preceded by his stepfather Randy Meyers; and grandparents Jim & Peggy Eoff.

Jay was a husband, father, son and best friend to many. His love of the outdoors was undeniable, it was his passion and place of peace and renewal. As an avid hunter, he enjoyed high country hunts throughout WA and its neighboring states. Danna and the boys enjoyed camping and fishing together as a family at Banks Lake and Baker Lake, often accompanied by their friends the Wallens family. Cody and Jaxon treasured hikes, hunts and fishing trips with Jay; Jay's dad Jim, brother in law Jayson and close friends Shep and Luke were his trusted companions on the larger hunts.

Jay appreciated a long career with the Burlington Northern railroad, spending 19 years with the company - starting on the work gangs, then taking a track inspector job at the Burlington, Wash. branch. The family's 2019 move to the Palouse region of eastern Washington introduced him to a new work crew in the Cheney WA facility, who he very much enjoyed.

A celebration of life will be held at 6pm Thursday, July 30th 2020 at the Let 'Er Buck Corrals equestrian center in Gold Bar; 17009 May Creek Rd, Gold Bar, WA 98251. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate financial assistance through a GoFundMe account in Jay's name. We realize that offering financial support during these uncertain times may be difficult for some; please know that any amount is tremendously appreciated. Funds raised will be used to cover funeral costs, other cost of living expenses and to cover educational aspirations for sons Cody and Jaxon. https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-james-jay-eoff

November 23, 1981 - June 28, 2020