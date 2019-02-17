Obituary Guest Book View Sign

James Fossum, 82, of Lynnwood, WA died on February 5, 2019 due to complications of dementia. Dad lived in Everett, WA his entire life until retirement drew him to warmer weather. He was an Everett High graduate, class of 1954, and he attended Everett Junior College, receiving his Associates Degree in engineering. After retiring from Boeing in 1993, he moved to Arizona to enjoy the warm weather and golf, and eventually settled in Canyon Lake, CA with his long-time partner, Mary Cohen. He moved back to Washington in 2011 to be back home with his family after Mary passed away from Alzheimer's. He leaves behind his family, daughter, Lisa Sutton; stepdaughters, Dianne Gibson and Delores Stroud; granddaughters, Jessica Travis (Mike), Nicole Wallace (Stephen); and grandson, Justin Cox (Alisha); six great grand-children; and his sister, Marianne (Moto) in California. There will be no services at this time. We plan to take him on his last ferry ride this summer as he loved being on the water.



