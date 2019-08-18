Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Gregor Rechetnick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jim was born in New York City, and died May 21, 2019 holding his wife, Julie's hand at age 73. He was adopted by Dr. Joseph and Thelma Rechetnick, raised in Scarsdale and attended Oakwood and Edgewood High School. His experiences and Sculpture degree in 1969 from the School of Visual Arts were highlights of his early life. He met the love of his life, Julie Martinson, in California. They built a life together for 43 years, always repurposing their homes in Oakland, CA; Lake Stevens and Everett, WA. He worked as an artist, model maker, Alaska salmon fisher, and fine craftsman of custom furniture. Jim served on the Grizzly Peak Flyfishers Board in Berkeley, CA and on the Jack Straw Foundation Board which established KSER Radio in Everett, for KSER's first 10 years. He often donated unique furniture and other items for KSER and NOAH auctions and loved supporting progressive, humanitarian causes. He loved fly-fishing, gourmet cooking, reading, and enthusiastically, unconditionally supporting Julie in her retirement pursuits. He maintained lifelong and loyal friendships which brought him great joy. He leaves behind his loving wife, Julie; in-laws, Don (Linda) Martinson, Marjean Denby, Bob (Janice) Martinson; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and their children, and friends. We dearly miss his warm voice, sharp wit, and thoughtful, funny conversations. No services are planned. To share memories or condolences, and for memorial suggestions, please go to



