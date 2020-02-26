Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James H. Larson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Henry Larson Sept. 22, 1936-Feb. 8, 2020 James "Jim" Henry Larson, 83, of Mill Creek, WA, passed away Saturday morning February 8, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the son of Henry Larson and Laurice Siegner. Jim married his beloved wife, Sonja Larson, in 1969, and marked their 50th wedding anniversary last year. He is survived by Sonja; his daughter, Kathy Kali, and son, Carl Larson, and his grandchildren, Joulian and Rachel. Jim was a Mason for 57 years, and very active in nine different Masonic bodies throughout the Puget Sound area. He graduated from Sedro Woolley high school in 1953. After working as a health inspector for 10 years, he got his license in accounting, and worked as a C.P.A. for Peat Marwick, and then Slope Indicator Company, as their Controller, for 35 years. He was known for his kindness, integrity, and beautiful singing voice. Jim loved music, and was a member of many singing groups throughout his life. Jim's ashes will be buried at Restlawn Memorial Park in Edmonds, WA in a private service. For information about the Memorial please contact Masonic or family members. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name can be made to the Scottish Rite Scholarship Foundation at



James Henry Larson Sept. 22, 1936-Feb. 8, 2020 James "Jim" Henry Larson, 83, of Mill Creek, WA, passed away Saturday morning February 8, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the son of Henry Larson and Laurice Siegner. Jim married his beloved wife, Sonja Larson, in 1969, and marked their 50th wedding anniversary last year. He is survived by Sonja; his daughter, Kathy Kali, and son, Carl Larson, and his grandchildren, Joulian and Rachel. Jim was a Mason for 57 years, and very active in nine different Masonic bodies throughout the Puget Sound area. He graduated from Sedro Woolley high school in 1953. After working as a health inspector for 10 years, he got his license in accounting, and worked as a C.P.A. for Peat Marwick, and then Slope Indicator Company, as their Controller, for 35 years. He was known for his kindness, integrity, and beautiful singing voice. Jim loved music, and was a member of many singing groups throughout his life. Jim's ashes will be buried at Restlawn Memorial Park in Edmonds, WA in a private service. For information about the Memorial please contact Masonic or family members. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name can be made to the Scottish Rite Scholarship Foundation at www.srsfwa.org or the Scottish Rite Early Life Speech and Language Program at: www.earlylifespeech.org/support . Cards can be sent to Sonja Larson at 14505 21st Ct. SE Mill Creek, WA 98012. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close