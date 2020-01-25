Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James H. (Jim) Little. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nov 28, 1922 - Jan 19, 2020 Jim was founder of Jim Little Staple Supply, Inc. Tukwila, WA. James passed peacefully on January 19, 2020 at his home in Edmonds, WA. He was 97 yrs old. Jim was born in Iron River, WI, the fifth of 11 children of William and Lutie Little. He married, Dolores Radek, on September 30, 1941, in Dubuque, Iowa, and they were married for 77 years until she passed on October 10, 2018. He is survived by his seven children, Mary Lou (Larry) Rairdon, Surprise, AZ, James (Debi) Little, Portland, OR, Dwight (Lynda) Little, Everett, WA, Tom (Connie) Little, Snohomish, WA, Dan (Ann) Little, Edmonds, WA, Mike (Erin) Little, Renton, WA, Lisa Little, Hawthorne, WI; 14 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and counting. Funeral Mass will be held Monday January 27, 2020 at 11:00am, Holy Rosary Catholic Church - 630 7th Ave. N Edmonds, WA, followed by Committal Service at 1:30pm, Holyrood Catholic Cemetery, 205 NE 205th Shoreline, WA 98155.

Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 25, 2020

