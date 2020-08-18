1/1
James Hammeren
1941 - 2020
James was born July 30, 1941 in Priest River Idaho to Aldon and Inga (Evenson) Hammeren . He loved swimming and playing with his cousins. He he loved horses and always wanted to be a cowboy. His favorite toy was a wooden gun made for him by his Father. In 1943 his Family moved to a farm in Coeur d'Alene Idaho . Where he attended Dalton elemetary, played and made freinds, At the age of 16 James drove up the Alcan highway with his girlfriend Statie, her Mom Rose and little sister to join Statie's Dad Dick Nierstheimer to relocate and live in Alaska. He worked alongside his soon to be father-law for many years on projects including the Holmer spit in Holmer Alaska. In 1959 he married Statie in Anchorage Alaska. In 1962 they moved to Snohomish Washington . Their daughter Dena was born in 1963. James worked as an operators engineer, covered pool tables and often competed in pool tournament. He owned and operated Hammeren sand & gravel from 1989 to 2001. In 2006 he moved to an aparment overlooking Lake Stevens. He resided there until he passed away Peacefully. He left us to join his parents, sister Lena, nephews Rodney and Rick, and his first Love Statie. He leaves behind Dena, son-in-law Paul, grandsons James, granddaughter-in-law Terra, Kody and Tyler. Sisters Laura and Linda. Great grandchildren, Jolene, Ethan, Riley, and Forrest. Nephews Kevin, Kurt, Mike, Rory, David and nieces Debbie and Becky. He will be missed.

July 30, 1941 - August 7, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
