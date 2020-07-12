1/1
James Hansen
1937 - 2020
Jim Hansen, age 83, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020.

Jim was born in Gig Harbor, Wa to Selmer and Tilda Hansen. In 1947, the family moved to Everett where he attended school, and graduated in 1955 from Everett High School. He went on to receive his teaching degree from WWU in Bellingham.

Jim taught elementary school, first in Bellevue and then in Monroe. He loved his student's love of learning. He meet his wife of 46 years, Carolyn, while teaching in Monroe. They continued to reside in Everett where they raised sons Erik, Adam, Andrew, and Matthew.

Jim greatly enjoyed sharing his love of fishing and his secret fishing spots. Woods Creek was his favorite.

Jim attained the rank of Eagle Scout, often sharing fond memories of scouting friends, hikes, and experiences.

Woodworking, genealogy, and gardening were some of his favorite pastimes. He just couldn't pass up a new tomato plant.

Jim is survived by his wife Carolyn, sons Erik (Kelly), and Andrew, grandchildren Kate and Kolby, as well as Amanda, Matthew, and other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Stanley, sister Leodyce, and son Adam.

Jim was loved and will be missed by all of his family. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.

February 3, 1937 - June 22, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
