Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Herman Jessen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

January 16, 1940 - May 17, 2019 Jim, also lovingly known as "Papa," passed away in the early morning of Friday, May 17, 2019, surrounded by family. Papa made friends wherever he went -- even if just to the store -- and invited many newfound friends into his home over the years. He had a sense of family that had no limits. Jim, or Papa, had a heart of gold and would endure anything to see his family happy. Born on January 16, 1940 to Herman and Angus Jessen, Jim was raised the fourth of six siblings. In 1960, Jim married his wife, Sandra Jessen, with whom he would be for 53 years. A year later, they began a family with the birth of their first child, David. Over the next six years, their family expanded -- first with their daughter, Leeann and later with their youngest, Michael. Over the years, they acquired many more "kids." Jim and Sandy loved unconditionally. Jim spent his final 30 years residing in Darrington, WA with Sandy. His kids eventually moved back in to help Jim care for the house and their mother. Throughout the years, the Jessens' front door was always open, with grandkids coming or going. Jim's home was always filled with family. Jim was also always undertaking some project or planning a trip. During the past four years, he and his son, Mike were working on restoring a 1954 Dodge with the help of a friend. That project became his passion. He loved describing to others all the work he did to make it look new again. Jim, or Papa as we call him, will be missed dearly -- his friendly conversations, his bribes to get a cold beer, and even his stained shirts. Papa was a great friend, father, and grandfather -- as well as a great-grandfather to six great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his older son, David; wife, Sandy; and daughter, Leeann. He leaves behind his younger son, Mike (Robbin) Jessen and Jim Rulman; and grandchildren, Stacey (Matt), Jeremey, Tanessa (Jacob), Tyler (Theresa), Mikey (Kasha), Amber (Michael), and Shelby (Robby). He also leaves his six great grandchildren, Hailey, Lucy, Kane, Maverick, Maggie, and Savannah; his two siblings, Tom and Donna; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on June 29, 2019 at Jordan River Trails Barn (14129 Club Way, Arlington, WA 98223).



January 16, 1940 - May 17, 2019 Jim, also lovingly known as "Papa," passed away in the early morning of Friday, May 17, 2019, surrounded by family. Papa made friends wherever he went -- even if just to the store -- and invited many newfound friends into his home over the years. He had a sense of family that had no limits. Jim, or Papa, had a heart of gold and would endure anything to see his family happy. Born on January 16, 1940 to Herman and Angus Jessen, Jim was raised the fourth of six siblings. In 1960, Jim married his wife, Sandra Jessen, with whom he would be for 53 years. A year later, they began a family with the birth of their first child, David. Over the next six years, their family expanded -- first with their daughter, Leeann and later with their youngest, Michael. Over the years, they acquired many more "kids." Jim and Sandy loved unconditionally. Jim spent his final 30 years residing in Darrington, WA with Sandy. His kids eventually moved back in to help Jim care for the house and their mother. Throughout the years, the Jessens' front door was always open, with grandkids coming or going. Jim's home was always filled with family. Jim was also always undertaking some project or planning a trip. During the past four years, he and his son, Mike were working on restoring a 1954 Dodge with the help of a friend. That project became his passion. He loved describing to others all the work he did to make it look new again. Jim, or Papa as we call him, will be missed dearly -- his friendly conversations, his bribes to get a cold beer, and even his stained shirts. Papa was a great friend, father, and grandfather -- as well as a great-grandfather to six great-grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his older son, David; wife, Sandy; and daughter, Leeann. He leaves behind his younger son, Mike (Robbin) Jessen and Jim Rulman; and grandchildren, Stacey (Matt), Jeremey, Tanessa (Jacob), Tyler (Theresa), Mikey (Kasha), Amber (Michael), and Shelby (Robby). He also leaves his six great grandchildren, Hailey, Lucy, Kane, Maverick, Maggie, and Savannah; his two siblings, Tom and Donna; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on June 29, 2019 at Jordan River Trails Barn (14129 Club Way, Arlington, WA 98223). Published in The Herald (Everett) on June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close