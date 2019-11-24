Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James I. Short. View Sign Service Information Butterworth Funeral Home 520 W RAYE ST Seattle , WA 98119 (206)-282-5500 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM Rosehill Community Center Mukilteo , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sept. 15, 1944 - Nov. 9, 2019 James "Jim" Short, born in Spokane, WA, to Kenneth and "Fern" Short on September 15, 1944, died peacefully on November 9, 2019, at the Evergreen Hospice Center in Kirkland, WA. Jim had bravely battled pancreatic cancer. Raised in Pullman, WA, Jim attended Washington State University, majoring in Forestry and Wildlife Management. He was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity. As an avid "Cougar" fan, he proudly wore his hat and greeted other "Coug's." He served in the National Guard. Jim's career was spent in forest management and the paper industry. With over 40+ years working at Scott Paper and Kimberly-Clark, he performed many roles. At the time of retirement, he was the Fiber Procurement Manager with a broad network of contacts and forest product resources. Jim was dedicated to the success of the Everett Pulp Mill and Tissue Plant. Colleagues say that Jim was an excellent decision maker, highly respected, and fair in business. He was active in his professional societies: International Order of HOO HOO and the Forestry Resource Council. To know JIm was to like Jim. He had a big personality, sense of humor, gregarious, and cared for others, including animals. He worked hard and knew his field inside and out. Once retired, he followed his dream of travelling the world. He supported many causes and organizations, especially for animals and forestry. He was a great dad, wonderful husband and a true friend. He is survived by his loving wife, Janis; daughters, Gretchen Short (Paul Lettieri), Keri Jantz (Jay); son, Greg Short; stepsons, Chase Parsley (Reby), Bart Parsley; sister, Ann Slack (Jim); brother, Donald Short (Norma); grandchildren: Owen and Ayden Jantz, Ryan and Megan Lettieri; and many nieces and nephews that adored him. Faithful cat, "Lacie" of 16 years. Please sign Jim's guestbook at



