James J. Anderson (1945 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James J. Anderson.
Service Information
Beck's Funeral Home
405 5TH AVE S
EDMONDS, WA
98020
(425)-771-1234
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Beck's Tribute Center
405 5th Avenue S
Edmonds, WA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

James "J i m" Joseph Anderson June 23, 1945 - July 26, 2019 Jim Anderson, 74, passed away in his sleep on July 26, 2019 in Edmonds, WA. He was born in San Francisco on June 23, 1945, and served in the US Army for six years (1965-1971). He married Sigrid Niebuhr in Germany, where they met, on June 27, 1969. They moved to California and then to Edmonds ten years later. Jim worked in the Insurance industry for 43 years until retirement in 2016. He is survived by his wife, Sigrid, and his two daughters, Nicole and Shannon. A Memorial with Reception will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 1pm at Beck's Tribute Center, 405 5th Avenue S, Edmonds.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Aug. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.