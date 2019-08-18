Service Information Beck's Funeral Home 405 5TH AVE S EDMONDS , WA 98020 (425)-771-1234 Memorial service 1:00 PM Beck's Tribute Center 405 5th Avenue S Edmonds , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James "J i m" Joseph Anderson June 23, 1945 - July 26, 2019 Jim Anderson, 74, passed away in his sleep on July 26, 2019 in Edmonds, WA. He was born in San Francisco on June 23, 1945, and served in the US Army for six years (1965-1971). He married Sigrid Niebuhr in Germany, where they met, on June 27, 1969. They moved to California and then to Edmonds ten years later. Jim worked in the Insurance industry for 43 years until retirement in 2016. He is survived by his wife, Sigrid, and his two daughters, Nicole and Shannon. A Memorial with Reception will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 1pm at Beck's Tribute Center, 405 5th Avenue S, Edmonds.

