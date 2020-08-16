Jim Jacobsen, born March 8, 1950 in Arlington, Washington, peacefully passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 with his daughters by his side.Jim graduated from Marysville High School and spent most of his adult life enjoying his property near Lake Ki.He is survived by his beloved daughters, Anna and Cari Jacobsen; and his granddaughter, Emma; his siblings, Verna, John, Teresa; extended family, Isabell Thompson and Vicky Jira-Dry; and many lifelong friends.He joins his parents, Arnold and Viola Jacobsen; his sister Dolores; and Sherry Jacobsen, the mother of his daughters in Heaven.At this time, due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. March 8, 1950 - August 8, 2020



