James (Jim) Jacobsen
1950 - 2020
Jim Jacobsen, born March 8, 1950 in Arlington, Washington, peacefully passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020 with his daughters by his side.Jim graduated from Marysville High School and spent most of his adult life enjoying his property near Lake Ki.He is survived by his beloved daughters, Anna and Cari Jacobsen; and his granddaughter, Emma; his siblings, Verna, John, Teresa; extended family, Isabell Thompson and Vicky Jira-Dry; and many lifelong friends.He joins his parents, Arnold and Viola Jacobsen; his sister Dolores; and Sherry Jacobsen, the mother of his daughters in Heaven.At this time, due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. March 8, 1950 - August 8, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
August 16, 2020
Have good memories of Jake back from the ‘70s and 80’s. Hope he is at peace with his family that went on before him.
Julie Anderson
Friend
August 16, 2020
He was one heck of a guy. The love he had for his daughters and his granddaughter was amazing. The pride on his face and in his heart he had watching Emma ride will never be forgotten. We miss you papa.
Brie
Friend
August 16, 2020
