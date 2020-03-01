Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Jacobson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James (Jim) Arne Jacobson James (Jim) Arne Jacobson, 89, passed away on February 23, 2020 at his home in Monroe WA, from cancer. He was born in Seattle and graduated from Federal Way High School. Jim was married to Leila F. (Marberg) Jacobson on July 1, 1949, they were married for over 70 years. He worked as a carpenter for most of his working years. Family was everything to him and he would do anything for them. Jim is survived by his wife, Leila F. Jacobson; children, Jackie Lee Swanson, Larry Dale and Kathleen Diane Jacobson and Jerald (Jerry) Arne and Debbie Lee Jacobson; seven grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren. Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Carl Arne Jacobson, Vivian Geraldine Jacobson; and brother, Gary Dale Jacobson; and granddaughter, Gretchen Leila Jacobson. Leila is very thankful for the 70 years that she was blessed to walk through life with him. He will be greatly missed by his family.



Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 1, 2020

