James Jones
1940 - 2020
James W. Jones 79 of Arlington, WA passed away August 30th in Everett, WA. Proceeded in death by his wife Cherie in 2010. Jim is survived by his daughter Debbie, Son Steve (Greg Miller) (Gina Jones) brother Wesley Jones, sister Carolyn Swain, grandchildren Austin Jones, Lauren Tribuzio (Tony) and great grandchildren Colton and Luke. Along with many cousins and dear friends. Jim was retired from Boeing. Jim & Cherie enjoyed traveling by 5th wheel around the country. They ending up becoming snow birds, living in Yuma during the winter and summering at Lake Conner park with friends. In Lieu of flowers please donate to your charity in Jim's name.

October 3, 1940 - August 30, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
