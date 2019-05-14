May 31,1952 - April 29, 2019 Jim finally lost his battle with COPD on Monday April 29, 2019. He put up a long and challenging fight, but just was not strong enough to keep it going. He is finally breathing easy. A longtime resident of Everett, WA, Jim is survived by his mother, Rosetta Belanger; six siblings, (Monica, Richard, Barbara, Tammy, Jeanne, and Dana) as well as many wonderful nephews, niece's, and friends. We will celebrate his life at Tahoma National Cemetery, 18600 SE 249th St, Kent WA, on his birthday, May 31, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Please feel free to attend
Published in The Herald (Everett) on May 14, 2019