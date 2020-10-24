Jim Groves passed away peacefully in Marysville, Washington on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the age of 81. Jim was born August 15, 1939, was predeceased by his parents, Gail M. (Cobb) Peterson and Vernon G. Groves; his wife of 55 years, Joanna C. (Walker) Groves, and his daughter, Jenifer L. Groves. Jim is survived by his loving family: sister, Karen Groves of Sequim; his daughter, Janyne (Groves) Moynihan; and son-in-law, Denis Moynihan. Jim was a proud graduate of Port Townsend High School, and a graduate of Central Washington University. He owned and operated his own business for over 35 years, was a lifetime member of the Elks Club, and was active with the Everett Sail and Power Squadron. He loved boating and visiting with family and friends. To honor his wishes, we will have a private service on the water for all three who have passed. In lieu of flowers, your prayers are truly appreciated.

James L. Groves