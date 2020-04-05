Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James (Jim) Lambright. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

April 26, 1942 - March 29, 2020 James (Jim) Lambright was born in Everett, Washington, on April 26, 1942. He passed away in his sleep on Sunday, March 29, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Jack and Eloise. He is survived by his daughter, Kris (Tim); son, Eric; grandchildren, Caroline and Matt; sister, Sue Larsen (Ron); and other extended family. Jim grew up in Everett and worked alongside his father and mother on commercial fishing boats from a young age. While many attribute his toughness to his football days he learned it first from his parents. He graduated from Everett High School in 1960, where he played football, basketball and ran track. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1965. At the UW, he played football under Jim Owens, lettering from 1963-64. He played on the Huskies' 1964 Rose Bowl team, and was an All-Conference and All-Coast defensive end, and the team's Guy Flaherty Most Inspirational Award winner that season. He also was the 1964 Everett Herald Man of the Year in Sports. After graduating, Jim worked as a commercial fisherman, and coached at Fife High School and Shoreline Community College where he even taught ice skating and curling. Jim spent nearly four decades as a player, assistant coach and head coach for the Huskies and was part of a school-record 386 football games. He joined Jim Owens' UW staff in 1969, coached under Don James from 1976-1992, and was head coach from 1993-1998. He compiled a 44-25-1 record as head coach, and won the Pac-10 championship in 1995. Lambo loved the competitiveness of football but a major part of his legacy is the impact he had on the lives of the hundreds of young men he coached. Career highlights include multiple Rose Bowls, and the 'Whammy in Miami' victory over the Hurricanes. Jim was elected to the Husky Hall of Fame in 2006. He is a member of the Snohomish County Sports Hall of Fame and the Northwest Athletic Conference Hall of Fame as well. He was the 2013 recipient of the UW Cohn Alumni Merit Award. Being a Husky was a family affair. His daughter and son both attended UW, with Eric playing football and Kris a piccolo player in the Husky band. Jim spent several years after his coaching career working for The Pacific Institute and Turner Construction. In retirement, he came to love arriving by boat to Husky games, concluding that off-the-field tail (or sail) gating might be more enjoyable than being on the field. He was a loyal friend, and proud father and grandfather. Affectionately known as 'Coach' to most who knew him, he relished talking sports to anyone who asked. Jim suffered from dementia in the last decade of his life. The cause of his dementia was not known but CTE was a likely cause. His brain has been donated to the UW BRAIN lab in the hopes that it can assist medical research and treatment of brain injury in the future. A celebration of life will be scheduled once gatherings are permitted. The family suggests donations to the UW Medical Center or, in this time of need, any local charity or cause supporting efforts to respond to the COVID-19 crisis.



