James Lewis Reece, 85, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on February 3, 2019. Jim was born in Darrington, WA, on June 19, 1933 to Jim and Leah Reece. He graduated from Darrington High School in 1951, where he played basketball and baseball. It was during a basketball game in Stanwood, WA, that he caught the eye of his future bride, Vivian Fure. They were married in 1953. Jim had a career in Lumber manufacturing that spanned five decades, working in many aspects of the field. His career culminated as general manager of West Coast Forest Products in Arlington, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Leah (Lane) and Leah's second husband, Howard Powers, his wife, Vivian and son, Dennis. He leaves behind, brother, Terry (Nancy), sister,, Janice Tinto and son, Jim (Cindy); grandsons, Matt, Kris (Amy), Tyler Moe, Brady Moe, and three great granddaughters, Savannah, Harper and Henley. He had many interests and hobbies. He was an avid, competitive Trapshooter up until a few months before his death. Hunting and fishing were always a part of his life. He always looked forward to the annual hunting trip to Idaho with family and friends. He loved crabbing, shrimping in the summer and the annual trek to the Columbia river to catch walleye and visit with brother, Terry and his wife, Nancy. He also enjoyed many trips with his wife, Vivian and friends to Reno, NV, always driving and boasting about how quickly they could get home. He and Vivian loved to watch the boys play sports in Darrington, rarely missing a game, arriving early to get "their" spot in the stands. He was a very dedicated family man and friend. He greeted everyone with a smile, firm handshake and a humorous wit. He was a prolific storyteller, reaching back to the days when, as a child, he used to catch the last wagon heading back out to the Sauk Prairie to make it home for dinner. He had a gift of making a difference, whether it be mentoring a young employee, taking a neighbor boy fishing or being there as a friend. He will be missed. A celebration of his life will be held March 16, 2019 at 12:00-3:00pm at Our Saviours Lutheran Church, 615 E Highland Dr., Arlington.



615 E Highland Dr

Arlington, WA 98223

