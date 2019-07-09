Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Lowell Norlie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

August 26, 1952 - July 3, 2019 Jim Norlie was one of three children born to Joseph and Phyllis Norlie (Jackson). He was born on August 26, 1952 in Mt. Vernon, WA and he grew up in Everett, WA. Jim felt a call to be a pastor from an early age. He was a graduate of Seattle Pacific University, and of Luther Seminary in St. Paul MN. He was ordained as a Lutheran Minister in 1978 and served for 41 years as a Minister of The Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. From 1995 to 2017, he was the Lutheran Campus pastor at Oregon State University, where he became known in the community for his love and dedication to the students, staff and faculty he served. Jim also loved his family very much. In Salem, OR on November 10, 2018, Jim married his loving partner of 22 years, Steven Bender. Jim is survived by his spouse, Steven Bender of Monmouth, OR; his mother, Phyllis Norlie (Jackson); his sisters, Cecilia Faulkner (Cyril) of Marysville WA, and Nancy Welch (Richard) of Mt. Vernon, WA; and their children and grandchildren. He is also survived by Steve's parents, Bernard and Marion Bender of Durham, NC; and Steve's sister, Leslie Bender of Syracuse, NY; brother, Cliff (Alice) Bender of Fayetteville, NC; and brother, Robert (Lory) Bender of New York, NY and their children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph L. Norlie. A Funeral Service was held in Jim's honor at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the Grace Lutheran Church in Corvallis, OR. A private interment was held at Fir Crest Cemetery in Monmouth, OR. The family requests that memorials in Jim's honor be made to Luther House at OSU, or to Heifer International. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please sign our online guestbook at



