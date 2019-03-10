Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James M. Bloom. View Sign

James Monroe Bloom Our Dad, Jim made it to his 91st birthday and literally, died five minutes later on March 1, 2019. I believe that he wanted to make it all the way through and then decided, "I'm outta here, I need to go join Sally to continue my birthday celebration!" He was born February 28, 1928 in Tacoma, WA, where he grew up with his brother, Ron. He graduated from Stadium High School, went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree from UW and during that time he served as a Marine Sergeant during the Korean conflict . All the while he was courting our mom, Sally and they were married June 14, 1952. Our family remained in Seattle until 1961 when we moved to Kent, WA, and dad, grandpa and our uncle built our house. In 1971 dad was asked to run the J K Gill store on Colby in Everett, WA, so we moved into the lovely home at 3530 Federal Avenue that summer. Dad joined Rotary and had a lifetime membership and perfect attendance. After leaving J K Gill, he became the facilities manager for the Wall Street Building. He owned a single scull and rowed on the Snohomish River out of the Everett Rowing Association. He and mom had many wonderful trips throughout the USA as well as abroad while they enjoyed retirement. Dad loved Labradors and hunted pheasant with his Lab Drake. He was a salmon fishing enthusiast, an avid skier hiking up Mt. Rainier from the Paradise base with his buddies and brother, a great water skier, loved sailing and being outdoors. We went tent camping, downhill and cross-country skiing and huckleberry picking and spent many hours fishing, beaching, setting off fireworks and overall, just having a lot of fun. He took us to Seattle International Raceways, SIR, in Kent, WA, and we saw many of the famous drivers zoom by on the track. He always supported us in our activities and provided for our future. We were very blessed to have him for so long and will miss him greatly, carry him in our hearts and know that he is with Mom and The Lord in eternity. He is preceded in death by mom, Sally Spring Bloom and many of his family and many relatives. He is survived in death by his daughter, Linda Bloom and sons, Randall James Bloom, (Lisa) and Steven Eric Bloom, (Rose), grand-children, Eric James Bloom, Connor Randall Bloom, Hannah Alyse Bloom and Carson Taylor Bloom, Bradley Clay Smith , (Amira) and Jeffrey Kyle Smith and great grandchildren, Annabelle Rose Bloom, Steven James Bloom and Kierian Agape Halawah Smith; nephews, Ronald Lawrence Bloom, (Kelly Ann) and Kurt Evan Bloom, great nephews, Kevin Ronald Bloom, Connor Andrew Bloom and Monty Harrison Eagan-Bloom; cousins, Peggy Landice and Janice Ollie Stacey and numerous other extended family. Memorial service: April 13, 2019, 1:00 pm, First Presbyterian Church of Everett, 2936 Rockefeller Avenue, Everett 98201. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Rotary Club of Everett - Youth Foundation, P.O. Box 1225, Everett, WA 98206 and First Presbyterian Church of Everett, 2936 Rockefeller Avenue, Everett, WA 98201. Thank you. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Rotary International Korean War Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

