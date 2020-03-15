Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Merklinghaus. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Foster Merklinghaus Dec. 15, 1922 - Feb. 27, 2020 James Foster Merklinghaus passed away peacefully in his home at McKees Beach in Stanwood, WA, at the age of 97, surrounded by his family on February 27, 2020. Jim kept us all laughing even in his last day of life. As he lay in his bed laboring for breath, his daughter and caregiver, Claudia came in to tell him "It's ok to leave us Dad, we love you, we will miss you, but it's ok to go be with Mom in heaven." Jim lifted his finger to Claudia the way he did when he was telling a good story and said in a faint and tired voice, "Not yet". This sums up Jim's life. He did life on his terms and lived it to the fullest. He had a way of lighting up the room with his stories and quick wit. His youthful optimism carried through his 97 years, and his life read much like a Hollywood script. He was truly a part of the greatest generation. He survived the Great Depression, served in the Merchant Marines in WWII, and from the age of eight, he worked to help support his family. He never shied away from hard work and did everything he could to give the people he loved the very best. Family was the highest priority to his last day. Jim was born December 15, 1922 in Seattle, WA. At the age of five, his father left the family and Jim and his brother, Ellis were sent away to live with extended family. The two boys were shuffled from place to place and they eventually ended up in Boistfort, WA where they lived on the family farm with their grandparents and eventually their aunt and uncle. This is where Jim learned his strong work ethic. Although life was hard on Jim, he always managed to find the bright spot and always kept his sense of humor. He met the love of his life, Margaret Mary Slorah in July of 1940. A mutual friend introduced them but Margaret was very hesitant to go out with Jim. When he showed up with white gladiolas, Marg could not resist. Jim loved being a father, and together he and Marg had five children. He embraced fatherhood to the fullest, loading all of the kids into the station wagon, lacing up five pairs of ski boots and taking them skiing for the weekend, or he would hold court at the kitchen counter at the beach house with his kids and their friends for hours on end. His home and RV were gathering places for neighbors, friends, and family. You could always find Jim in his motorhome in the Tyee parking lot at every Husky Game until he was 94 years old. He would organize ski trips to Europe with his friends and family. He left his imprint on the lives of people all over the world with his stories and humor. Even in his last days there was always a friend stopping by to hear a good story told by Jim. After his beloved wife passed away in 1997, Jim met Ruth Brauser and spent 15 years traveling and enjoying her companionship. The two of them traveled to many parts of the world, from the Panama Canal to Africa. When Ruth was diagnosed with dementia, she went to live in a care facility where Jim would make the drive everyday to have lunch with her until she passed. That's the kind of guy Jim was, faithful and devoted to the end. He was the life of the party, the first one to help out, and a true blue father and friend. He loved big, was loved big and will be dearly missed. Jim leaves behind his five children and their spouses: Marcia and Glenn Ross, Claudia and Neil Gardner, Rich and Nancy Merklinghaus, Brad Merklinghaus, and Drew and Leah Merklinghaus; as well as eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date to be determined.



