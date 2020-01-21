Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Miller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James P. Miller March 17, 1931-January 12, 2020 Jim Miller passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 12, 2020 right as the Seahawk game was starting … apparently he had a premonition. Jim was born in Osakis, MN and moved to Seattle with his family in the early 1940's, where he attended O'Dea High School. He served in the Navy aboard the USS Yorktown during the Korean War . He resided in Mountlake Terrace, WA for over 63 years, where he was very involved, serving as a volunteer reserve police officer for over 20 years, and as a City Council member. He continued to serve Snohomish County for an additional 13 years as a member of the Evergreen State Fair Board. He married Karen Trost on May 1, 1954 and they enjoyed over 65 years of marriage, much of that time attending the athletic events and activities of their children and grandchildren. Jim enjoyed many years of coaching youth and women's softball as well as taking his family camping. Our family has many fond memories of camping trips throughout the state of Washington, all crammed in the station wagon, while pulling a utility trailer! Jim and Karen enjoyed many years of traveling around the world and taking numerous cruises, but mostly he was content to remain at home and play cards with family and friends, while enjoying a glass of scotch. He is survived by his wife, Karen and their six children and spouses: Mike (Lynne) Miller, Dawn (Kevin) Grout, Mark (Barb) Miller, Susie (Cheryl Buck) Miller, Julie (Mike) Stroncek and John (Heidi) Miller; as well as his grandchildren: Jacki, Zach, Devan, Josh, Markie, Alejandro, Leland and Skyler: and two great-grandsons: Kash and Mark. He is also survived by his sister, Kay (John) Sharf; and sisters-in-law, Judy Laube and Jane Pauly; as well as nieces and nephews, Eric, Kim, Nancy, Steph, Sara, Ann, Jason, Amy and Dan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cliff and Ann Miller; brothers-in-law, Kenny Trost, Tony Pauly and Jim Laube; and nephews, Joel Laube and Paul Trost. Jim was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. He was a gentle giant and humble man, who was loved and will be dearly missed. He did not want anyone to sit through a service listening to others yammer about him, so please join us as we celebrate a great man and a life well lived. We will celebrate Jim on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lake Ballinger Senior Center in Mountlake Terrace. You can best honor Jim by providing an act of service within your community, or assisting students to further their education with a donation to the Edmonds Community College Foundation or the Edmonds School District Foundation. Published in The Herald (Everett) on Jan. 21, 2020

