James Nichols
1952 - 2020
James Alan Wesley Nichols (Tokarsyck), 67, of Arlington Washington, passed away on October 20, 2020.

Jim was born to parents Mary and Jack Nichols on December 25, 1952 in Seattle, Washington. He spent most of his life in the Pacific Northwest, residing in the Arlington area. Jim had a lifelong passion and love for the outdoors and enjoyed bowhunting for elk and deer, fishing, and hiking; a passion he passed on to his children. Jim was a wonderful father, grandfather, and a faithful and loyal friend.

Jim worked as a machinist and carpenter during his younger years. In the late 80s, he began his career in telecommunications. He was passionate about his career, earning a coveted RCDD certification and became a well-known and respected figure in his industry.

Jim is survived by his four children, Josh (Nikki) Tokarsyck, Adam Tokarsyck, Stevie Tokarsyck, and Rachael Tokarsyck; six grandchildren, Tanner, Hailey and Cameron Tokarsyck, Dallan, Savannah and Brynlee Rowell; three younger sisters, Karen (Barry) Brittan, Vickie Tokarsyck and Dawn (Jason) Taylor; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and life-long friends.

Jim was thoroughly loved and his absence will be felt deeply.

December 25, 1952 - October 20, 2020

Published in The Herald (Everett) from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
