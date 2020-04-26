James Michael Olsen November 22, 1941 - April 8, 2020 James Michael Olson passed away on April 8, 2020 in Bellingham, WA. Jim (Coach Olsen, Oly, Mike to his relatives in Raymond, WA) was born on November 22, 1941 in Longview, WA and adopted by Oscar and Eva Olsen at 10 years old. Jim graduated from high school and earned his BA and MA from the University of Washington, where he was recruited to play football. Jim was a well-loved teacher and coach at Monroe, Alderwood Junior High, Explorer Junior High, and Mariner High School. He is married to Lynda Olsen. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved teaching and coaching with a passion. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, kindness, strength, and integrity. He made a mark in so many people's lives. His Facebook page is flooded with ex-students and football players, colleagues, friends, and family whose life has been changed by him. Jim is preceded in death by his first wife, Diane Olsen; siblings, Gary Turpin and Pat Bennett; parents, Oscar and Eva Olsen; mothers-in-law, Bessie Ryall and Lillian Dugdale; good buddy, Eddie Sofli; along with the multiple friends and loved ones who went before him. He is survived by his wife, Lynda Olsen; sisters, Gail Stephens and Karen Blakely; children, Lisa Katherine-Lee Morris and Craig Oscar Olsen; Lynda's sons, Matthew D. and Todd R. Henderson; grandchildren, Quinn and Alexie Morris, Halle and Anna Olsen and Kolton Matson, Ryder and Ella Henderson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A celebration of Jim's life will be held on September 27, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Rosehill Community Center, 304 Lincoln Ave., Mukilteo, WA 98275. You may share your memories of Jim with the family at westfordfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations go to the Jim Olsen Blue and Gold Fund, a fund that Jim Olsen helped set up 25 years ago. The proceeds go to the students at Mariner High School, providing opportunities for athletics, food, AP testing, clothing, and whatever else a student would need to be a success and have opportunities to grow. The same things Jim Olsen did his entire life. http://www.venmo.com/JimOlsenBlueAndGold
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 26, 2020