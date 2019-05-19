Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Parks. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James (Jim) Parks, peacefully passed away on April 12, 2019. He was born August 16, 1933 in Seattle, Washington to Harold Chase Parks and Edith Carlson Parks. Jim married Eileen Owen in 1972 and they celebrated 46 years of marriage. They lived in Ballard for 15 years then moved to South Everett, WA, in 1991, where Eileen still resides. Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert, Gordon, Dick and Larry; brother-in-law, Don Owen and two nephews-in-law, David Hartman of Port Townsend, WA, and Richard Degryse of Bend, OR. He is survived by his wife, Eileen; nephew, Kenneth Parks, nieces, Judy Hartman and Noryce Degryse; two sisters-in-law, Judy (Larry) Hildebrant and Lynne Owen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In the summers he started as a camper at the YMCA Camp Orkila on Orcas Island, WA from age 13-14 then counselor for nine cabins from age 15-18. Jim began school at Haller Lake Elementary and went on to Lincoln and Ballard high schools. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at United Church, 1420 NW 80th Street, Seattle, Washington, reception following at the Church. Memorial donations may be made to the United Church benevolent fund in lieu of flowers.



