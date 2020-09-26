Jim Stoneman was called home with the Lord on September 8, 2020. "Dad" or "Grandpa" to us, at 83, lost a very brief but courageous battle with Leukemia. He peacefully passed at home with our family at his side. He is survived by his children Randy (Barb), Bob (Dorriene), Jeff, Janelle and grandchildren Lindsey, Brett, Spencer Simenson and Hailee Simenson.

After his 1954 graduation from High School in Monongahela, PA he moved to proudly serve our country in the US Air Force. He later married Joan Cherry, "Mom" to us. In 1966 while stationed on his 3rd turn at Paine Field, Everett, WA, (Mom helped him decide) it was time to settle down despite being on the other side of the country. Humidity only when below 50 degrees, no bugs, and evergreen trees - why not? And we moved to Edmonds.

Having attended college in Buffalo, NY, there was no time to return to school with a wife and two kids; he began his civilian career in earnest. His path eventually led to the role of VP, Information Services at Blue Cross where he retired at age 50. At a youthful half-century and with time on his hands, he took up tennis, cycling, snow skiing and trap shooting. Who knew he was so athletic! All that in addition to his long-time passion for adventures in the desert and prospecting ghost towns kept him busy. And it kept him young. His grandchildren quickly became his favorite pastime. Equestrian shows, dance and music recitals, track, soccer, and basketball games filled his weeks with immense happiness. When Brett and Spencer started playing on multiple baseball teams his car never saw so many miles and he was truly in his element for several years watching them compete and grow into young men. Never was an event missed, not one.

Dad always wanted to be a good provider for his family. Mission accomplished! He proved you can be a parent and a friend. Later in life he found his way with the Lord which gave him peace and centered him for many years. His final days were met with courage, strength, and selflessness, providing all around him harmony and levity. As we continue, his spirit lives in us and we know where our logic, tenacity, discipline, and ethos come from. He is now reunited with his Mother Edythe, brothers Bill and Sam, sister Terri as well as our Mom and brother Bradley. Dad, we love you, miss you already and will see you again.

A Memorial to celebrate Dad's life will be Saturday, October 3, 10:00AM at Edgewood Baptist Church, 20406 76th Ave W, Edmonds, WA 98026. If you are inclined, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Edgewood Baptist Church or EvergreenHealth Hospice Care 12822 124th Ln NE, Kirkland, WA 98034

November 11, 1936 - September 8, 2020