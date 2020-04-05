July 25, 1927 - March 25, 2020 Jim was born in Seattle on July 25, 1927 and passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020. Jim was the youngest of three children born to Helen Watson, and was a Korean War veteran. Jim married his wife of 63 years, Pat on January 23, 1954. Jim loved working on cars, the cabin he built at Haven Lake, and his home on Glen St. in Edmonds. Jim and Pat had four children, Becky (Rob), Jan (Rodger), Don (Helen) and Patrice (Mike); he loved his ten grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren with two more on the way. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Pat; and his grandson, Tyler. Services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 5, 2020