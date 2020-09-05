James R. Richeson, 80, of Camano Island, WA passed away on, July 29 2020.

Jim was born in Helena, MT on February 16, 1940. He graduated from Helena High School in 1958 and continued on to University of Montana on a music scholarship and also served in the National Guard.

Jim was married to his beloved wife, Pixie, on December 26, 1959. They were married for 60 wonderful years and celebrated with family and friends this year. They moved to Seattle in 1967 and spent their early years raising their family in Ballard and eventually moving to Brier making cherished friendships along the way. They settled on Camano Island for their retirement years to be closer to their children and grandchildren.

Jim worked for the Seattle Fire Department for 28 years and spent the majority of his time at Station #9 in Fremont where he was known as JR. He was very proud of his career and worked as an EMT, Firefighter and a Fire Marshall. So many wonderful memories of his years in the department, and the forever friendships he made.

He enjoyed many activities such as fishing, tennis, barbershop quartet, travel, piano and an overall zest for life. If you knew Jim, he was either telling you a great story or singing you a song. He spent many years competing in Barber Shop Quartets, Jim was very active and Pixie was right by his side. They traveled often for performances and went so far as to travel throughout Europe singing and entertaining; they were welcomed with open arms wherever they went. Jim volunteered for the Lions club and, along with others, placed all the flags throughout Stanwood/Camano, worked the Corn booth at the fair and had great joy helping decorate the Stanwood smokestack with lights for the holidays. He also was a regular entertainer at the local Senior Centers playing his keyboard and singing for the residents.

Jim was very loving and gifted and he shared that with all he knew. We have wonderful memories of him taking us camping, coaching Little League Baseball, sharing his musical talent singing and playing the piano. He taught us the value of a good work ethic and if you were ever in a pinch he would do anything for you. He had a great love of fishing and shared that with many of his friends and grandchildren; if you fished with Jim you always came home with fish!

He loved his family and friends, his glass was always full and he always had a smile on his face. He was the life of our party and Jimmy will be greatly missed by all. We were blessed to have him. May he rest in peace.

He is survived by his spouse, Pixie Richeson; son, Curt Richeson; daughters, Wendy Richeson and Stacy Najar; grandchildren, Kaila, Peter, and Emily Najar; niece, Kristy and Mike Killeen; sister-in-law, Marlene Richeson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Gert Richeson; and his brother, Gene Richeson.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Stanwood Camano Area Foundation (SCAF) for the Jim Richeson Musical Scholarship. Please send Donations to: SCAF P.O. Box 1209, Stanwood, WA 98292. The family of James Richeson thanks you for your kind words and support. Due to COVID there will be no public service. Wwe will be celebrating Jim with a small family gathering.

February 16, 2020 - July 29, 2020