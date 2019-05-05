Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. James Robert Hervey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

May 20, 1936 - March 28, 2019 Rev. James Hervey passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019. Jim was born in Steubenville, OH on May 20, 1936. He received his BA from Muskingum College, OH and was ordained after receiving his M.Div from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary in 1961. In addition, Jim had specialized training in hospice, family and individual counseling, and provided training for deacons. He initiated training for hospital visits, Stephen Ministries, and Operation Love. Jim's service to the church began as a Student Pastor in Frankfort Springs U.P. Church. He then served in smaller churches as Pastor and Parish Director at the Sawyer Co. Larger Parish (Winter, WI) and Oakland-Cambridge Presbyterian Church (Cambridge, WI). In 1971, Jim and his family moved to Everett, WA where he served as Associate Pastor at First Presbyterian Church for 14 years. After marrying his wife, Dee, they moved to Davenport, IA where Jim served as Associate Pastor at the First Presbyterian Church. In 1988, Jim was called to serve at Moorings Presbyterian Church in Naples, FL. He served there faithfully until he retired at the end of 2001. After retirement, Jim served as an 'on-call' hospital chaplain and an Associate Pastor at First Christian Church in Naples. Jim and Dee moved to Tucson, AZ in 2003. Jim had been a resident of Via Elegante for the past seven years where he continued to devote his time serving the residents there until his time of passing. Jim served as a mentor, read the Bible, a news chronicle and poetry daily at lunch and dinner to the residents. Rev. Hervey was known as a loving husband, a devoted father, a caring pastor, an able preacher, a dependable friend, and approachable counselor and always sought to serve the Lord and His church. He is survived by his wife, Deirdre (Dee); his four children and their spouses, two step-children, 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his brother, Thomas (Barbara). A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Everett First Presbyterian Church at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019.



