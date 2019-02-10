March 3, 1938 - February 1, 2019 James Rodney Burchill, age 80, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2019, born March 3, 1938 in Lawton, ND to Jim and Margaret Burchill, who preceded him in death along with his son, Nathan James. He is survived by his loving wife, Becky; and two daughters, Brenda Chouinard (Mark) and Debby Kunda (James). Also four grandchildren, Amanda Krantz (Jordan), Katie Kunda, Eli Kunda, Maggie Chouinard; and two great grandchildren, Mason and Landon Krantz. He enjoyed camping, wood working, crossword puzzles, and beating his grandchildren at card games. The delight of his life was spending time with family, including his beloved great grandchildren. We will be having a private gathering to celebrate his life with his family and close friends.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Feb. 10, 2019