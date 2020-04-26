Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Sprecher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James "Jim" Allen Sprecher February 19, 1941 - April 10, 2020 James "Jim" Allen Sprecher passed away Friday, April 10, 2020 at the age of 79, in Kalispell, MT. Jim was born in Everett, WA on February 19, 1941. He married Sally Sprecher and they were married for 58 years, they had three children and four grandchildren. Jim graduated from Everett High School in 1958 and went on to become an engineer and worked for the phone company, GTE. Jim and his wife, Sally moved to Libby, MT where he continued to work until his retirement. Jim and his wife attended St. John's Lutheran Church in Libby, where he was an active member of his church as well as their community. Jim enjoyed spending his time with family and friends as well as the occasional golf game, bowling and some leisure fishing. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Jim was survived by his wife, Sally; his children, Rick Sprecher, Tessi Hellman and Tara Mylott; and his grandchildren, Brandon, Celia and Melissa; his brother, Ken Sprecher; and sister, Linda Rodgers. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Rachel (Sleizer) Sprecher; and his granddaughter, Mariah Mylott. Funeral services will be held at a later date, to be announced, in Libby, MT and Everett, WA.



