Jim passed away peacefully at home in Lake Stevens from complications of a stroke at the age of 77.



He was born in Scranton, PA and graduated from high school in 1962. He enlisted for 4 years in the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1966 while stationed on Whidbey Island, and never left the Great Northwest. He made Lake Stevens his home, where he was a volunteer fireman for 18 years. He had various jobs and then retired from the City of Lake Stevens in 2008.



He loved hunting, fishing, motorcycles, and most of all gathering of family and friends so he could tell all of his stories which he had many.



He is survived by his wife Dixie of 45 years, Sons, Phil (Misty), Adam and grandchildren Austin, Summer, and Cooper whom he loved very much and was so proud of them all.



He was preceded in death by his parents Elwood and Romayne, and brother David.



The family would like to thank all of his many friends and family members for all the visits, love, and support through this difficult time. A big thank you to JoAnn Curnett who never missed one doctor or therapy appointment and was by our side for the last 2 1/2 years. I could have never kept him home with me for all this time without the help and support from my boys Phil and Adam, family, and friends. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.



Jim was definitely the life of the party and will be missed by many.



For those who would like to attend, we will be having a Military Honors service on Saturday, July 18th at 10am at the War Memorial in downtown Lake Stevens (Behind the Library). Please practice social distancing and remember to bring your face mask. June 23, 1943 - June 26, 2020



