James A. Underwood III passed away July 27, 2020 surrounded by family in Everett, Washington at the age of 76. He was born December 27, 1943 in Biloxi, MS to Dorothy Mae (Spence) and James Underwood. Jim graduated Aurora High School in 1962 and enrolled in Colorado State University where he met and married the love of his life, Judith (Franz) on September 17, 1966 in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Jim served his country for 21 years as an officer in the United States Army, serving tours of duty in Vietnam, Korea and elsewhere. His career continued with Battelle until founding a company, Northwest Fiberoptics, which was sold to Leviton Manufacturing where he served as General Manager. Jim continued to teach and consult in the fiber optic industry until he retired in 2013.

He is survived and will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 54 years Judith; children Scott (Sara) Underwood, Jennifer (Jeremy) Hicks; grandchildren Brendan (Micah) D'Auria, Regan, Dylan and Zane Hicks, and Blaise Underwood; sister-in-law Barbara McMire; many nieces and nephews; and by many loving friends and wonderful neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy (Richardson) and James Underwood; and his sister, Terry Zook.

He will be remembered as a man who loved his family and valued his faith. Jim was a hardworking businessman. He was a true gentleman in every sense of the word, with an enthusiastic sense of humor, and a love of history and the military. He was an avid fly-fisherman, enjoyed traveling and spending time with family.

Mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic Jim's family will celebrate his life August 8, 2020 at 1pm with a private service at Floral Hills Cemetery in Lynnwood WA with interment at 2pm and an open reception at 4pm at the Underwood home.

December 27, 1943 - July 27, 2020