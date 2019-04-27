January 27, 1939 - April 15, 2019 James Vance Brixey left us peacefully while sleeping on April 15, 2019. Born January 27, 1939, in McMinnville, TN, he leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Arnette; three children, Patty, Chuck, and Chris; and several grand and great grand kids. Jimmy was a loving husband and father, a loyal friend, and a decorated veteran who willingly shared his talents, time, and humor. He was blessed with good health and sound mind up to his last breath. Jimmy did not want a memorial service, but family and friends will gather to celebrate his life this summer. The space left by his departure will never be filled by those who loved him.
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 27, 2019