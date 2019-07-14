Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Vollendorff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James W. Vollendorff Jim was born in Everett July 23, 1942. He attended schools in Everett and Tacoma, WA. Though most of his adult life he lived in California, Everett always seemed like home. He spent many years on the road as a long haul trucker, and always loved a road trip. Jim died suddenly in February of this year in Bullhead City, Arizona. He is survived, and lovingly remembered by his children, Chris, Kellee and Greg, his step daughters, Meshele and Jolene; his grand-children and great grand-children; his brother, Gary (Carolyn), sisters, Patty (Chris) and Lucy (Garry); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and his faithful dog, Ethel. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Denise in June of last year. His sister, Gretchen recently passed away in May. Jim loved being with family and friends, and was a loving and proud grand-father. Friends and family are all invited to a graveside gathering at Cypress Lawn Cemetery in Everett to celebrate his birthday on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. Pour a little Crown and raise your glass. This one's for you Jim. We miss you so.



James W. Vollendorff Jim was born in Everett July 23, 1942. He attended schools in Everett and Tacoma, WA. Though most of his adult life he lived in California, Everett always seemed like home. He spent many years on the road as a long haul trucker, and always loved a road trip. Jim died suddenly in February of this year in Bullhead City, Arizona. He is survived, and lovingly remembered by his children, Chris, Kellee and Greg, his step daughters, Meshele and Jolene; his grand-children and great grand-children; his brother, Gary (Carolyn), sisters, Patty (Chris) and Lucy (Garry); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and his faithful dog, Ethel. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Denise in June of last year. His sister, Gretchen recently passed away in May. Jim loved being with family and friends, and was a loving and proud grand-father. Friends and family are all invited to a graveside gathering at Cypress Lawn Cemetery in Everett to celebrate his birthday on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 2 p.m. Pour a little Crown and raise your glass. This one's for you Jim. We miss you so. Published in The Herald (Everett) on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald (Everett) Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close