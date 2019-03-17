Obituary





August 7, 1937 - March 8, 2019 James "Jim" Winston Bowles, 81, of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Central Washington Hospital. Jim was born on August 7, 1937 in Blaine, WA, to the late Winston Lee and Loa Sigridur (Finnson) Bowles. He was raised in Blaine and Everett, WA. He graduated from Everett High School in 1955. He continued his education at Everett Community College. Jim married his high school sweetheart and best friend, Barbara Anne Hensley, on August 24, 1956 in Everett. They raised two children and enjoyed many summer family camping trips. In the winter they would cross country ski and snow shoe. Jim and Barbara loved to travel, most recently to Iceland, and spending time on the Coast taking long walks on the beach. Their son and daughter-in-law's Labradors provided much enjoyment. Many visits and fun times were had with the "grand dogs". After retiring, they moved from Everett to Leavenworth, WA, in 1996. In 2010, they moved to Wenatchee. Throughout the years, Jim and Barbara were active members of Our Lady of Snows Catholic Church in Leavenworth, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Cashmere, WA, and Saint Joseph's Catholic Church in Wenatchee. Jim was an avid golfer and he was the "greens keeper" of his yard, always his pride and joy. His son-in-law called him Jim "Project" Bowles. He helped so many people with their around-the-house needs. He should have been on "This Old House"! He also enjoyed tinkering with cars. He was so proud to be an owner of a Model-T for many years. He kept it in "Jim's" perfect condition. He was happy to showcase it in parades and drive folks around so they could experience the "thrill". His other love was his 1981 El Camino which was perfectly restored in Jim's way. Jim entered the U.S. Navy Reserves while in high school and served for eight years alongside his best bud, Sid Koffski. He received valuable training in the Submarine Program. Jim had a successful career as an electrician which began as an Apprentice at Scott Paper Company in Everett. He worked for Scott Paper for nearly 40 years. After retiring from Scott Paper, Jim worked at Hanford Nuclear Reservation during the spring performing the annual electrical maintenance. Jim is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Anne Bowles, Wenatchee; one daughter and son-in-law, Anne and Steven McCutchan, Kirkland, WA; one son and daughter-in-law, Bradley "Brad" and Toni Ingles-Bowles, Bellingham, WA; a sister, Doris Wunschel, Everett; a brother and sister-in-law, William "Bill" and Claudia Bowles, Lake Stevens, WA, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and their infant daughter, Susan Renee Bowles on May 10, 1960. A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated in his honor at a later date. A Family Graveside Inurnment will be held in the Cashmere Cemetery. Friends who wish can make memorial contri-butions in his name to the Building Fund for Our Lady of the Assumption planned for Dryden c/o 5301-A Tieton Drive, Yakima, WA 98908. Please feel free to visit his tribute online at: www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com and leave a memory. Funeral Home Heritage Memorial Chapel

19 Rock Island Rd

East Wenatchee , WA 98802

Heritage Memorial Chapel
19 Rock Island Rd
East Wenatchee , WA 98802

