August 7, 1937 - March 8, 2019 Wenatchee, WA A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801. A Celebration of Life will be held for James later that day from 3:00 -5:00 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Friends who wish, can make memorial contributions in his name to the Building Fund for Our Lady of the Assumption planned for Dryden c/o 5301-A Tieton Drive, Yakima, WA, 98908. You are invited to to leave a condolence or share a memory at: www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee & Cashmere.
Heritage Memorial Chapel
19 Rock Island Rd
East Wenatchee, WA 98802
509-470-6702
Published in The Herald (Everett) on Apr. 2, 2019